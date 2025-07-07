Bid to build four new homes on Shropshire village site renewed

The overall site to the north and west of Holy Trinity Church in Buildwas already has permission for four homes, some of which are occupied at the south of the land.

Planning agent J C P Architectural Services, working for client FSL SPV (No1) Limited, has told planners at Shropshire Council that an application was submitted in January 2025 which was refused.

“This scheme was simplified to provide a more cost effective and less complex design,” the agents wrote.

Location plan for the new homes. Picture: Shropshire Council

“Following a meeting with the planners, the recently refused scheme has been amended to a design that is more favourable, and the applicant now wishes to submit a new application.”

The proposal is to build five dwellings to the north of the site, including one three-bed home, three four-bed homes and one five bed property.

“The property market has high demand for three bedroom dwellings and it was considered appropriate to include in the scheme,” said the agent.

“It is proposed that all dwellings will have a drive to accommodate two cars.”

Shropshire Council has stared a period of public consultation on the proposal, which can be seen on its website with the reference 25/02190/FUL