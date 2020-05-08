Menu

Advertising

Overnight closures for Shropshire A5 viaduct work

By Deborah Hardiman | Chirk | News | Published:

Emergency repairs will be carried out overnight at the A5 at the Ceiriog Viaduct near Oswestry next week.

The road will be closed in both directions between Gledrid Roundabout and Halton Roundabout from 8pm to 6am from Monday to Friday.

Engineers from ​​Alun Griffiths Contractors will be carrying out bridge deck repairs.

As a result traffic will be diverted along the B5070 Chirk Road.

The viaduct was built in the early 1990s to carry the A5 over River Ceiriog.

Chirk Oswestry Local Hubs News Transport
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News