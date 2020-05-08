Overnight closures for Shropshire A5 viaduct work

The road will be closed in both directions between Gledrid Roundabout and Halton Roundabout from 8pm to 6am from Monday to Friday.

Engineers from ​​Alun Griffiths Contractors will be carrying out bridge deck repairs.

As a result traffic will be diverted along the B5070 Chirk Road.

The viaduct was built in the early 1990s to carry the A5 over River Ceiriog.