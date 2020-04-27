Advertising
Grill pan causes house fire near Market Drayton
A burning grill pan was being blamed for a small house fire near Market Drayton this afternoon.
Crews were called to the property, in Bletchley Road, Moreton Wood, at 4.15pm.
Firefighters used a hose and wore breathing gear to douse the flames.
Engines based at Hodnet and Prees fire stations attended along with an operations officer.
They left the scene shortly before 4.50pm.
