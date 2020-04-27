Menu

Grill pan causes house fire near Market Drayton

By Deborah Hardiman

A burning grill pan was being blamed for a small house fire near Market Drayton this afternoon.

Crews were called to the property, in Bletchley Road, Moreton Wood, at 4.15pm.

Firefighters used a hose and wore breathing gear to douse the flames.

Engines based at Hodnet and Prees fire stations attended along with an operations officer.

They left the scene shortly before 4.50pm.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman
