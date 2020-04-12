Shropshire food supply project launches new crisis phone line

Telford's Connect Aid and Food Share distributes cooked meals, fresh vegetables and fruit that supermarkets and suppliers cannot sell, to cut down on food waste.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak the volunteers have adjusted the operation so that the volunteers can provide emergency outreach food and a meal service for isolated and vulnerable residents with empty cupboards.

The new food delivery phone line is open from 11am to 3pm daily on 07775 505434.

The project was originally set up in Broseley by resident Lea Beven in response to the climate change movement.

"It was initially set up to cut down on perfectly good food being put in incinerators and to encourage residents to share food and not waste any. The idea absolutely took off in the area.

"But in the last three weeks we've noticed that some people in the community are struggling to eat because they have no money, especially if they're not being paid. So we've said to the regulars that we're giving the food to those with empty cupboards who can't get food.

"We've also started to cook meals with the help of volunteers chefs. The chefs aren't working right now because the pubs have shut. We have plenty of stocks so people just need to contact us instead of going without. There is no need to go hungry we can supply you with enough for several weeks including cooked frozen meals.

"We're particularly concerned for people who aren't on the internet and have no family support because they can't access information or services that are only available online. We are grateful to the newspaper for helping to spread the word," Ms Beven says.

Connect Aid usually has distribution bases at Park Lane Centre, Woodside; Ironmaster Pub, in Broseley; along with sites in Donnington, Shifnal; Leegomery; Coalbrookdale; Madeley and Randlay.