Cockerels found straying near racecourse

A member of the public spotted the birds, and was able to keep them safe and well until the RSPCA could make arrangements for their future care, and complete the rescue. They were collected by the RSPCA on Thursday (23 January).

None of the birds were microchipped and anybody with information about any possible owner has been urged to contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line.

All of the cockerels are in good health and are now based at the RSPCA's Bryn-Y-Maen Animal Centre at Upper Colwyn Bay.

RSPCA animal collection officer Will Galvin said: “These three cockerels were found straying, on quite the adventure, near Bangor-on-Dee Racecourse.

“We're really grateful to the member of the public who found them, and was able to keep them safe. It can be challenging to arrange appropriate accommodation and care cockerels - so it was fantastic they could keep the birds safe while the RSPCA made arrangements.

“Microchipping cockerels is quite rare - so it was no surprise that none of these birds were chipped. If anyone has any information about an owner of these birds, they’re urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line straight away on 0300 123 8018.”

