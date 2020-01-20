What a hoot! Stone owl leaves RSPCA officer red-faced after 55-mile drive

So they called the RSPCA to come and rescue the bird. An RSPCA animal collection officer on-call over a busy weekend drove 55 miles to Shrewsbury to bring the owlet to safety.

But when she arrived at the address she realised there wouldn’t be much she could do to bring the bird back to life – as it was made of stone.

Officer Cara Gibbon said: “The baby owl turned out to be a statue.

"We’d always encourage people to double-check before calling in.

"Having said that we are often called to birds with fishing lines tangled around their legs when they get stuck in aerials and trees.”