Menu

Advertising

What a hoot! Stone owl leaves RSPCA officer red-faced after 55-mile drive

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | News | Published:

One county animal lover was all aflutter when they spotted a baby owl stuck high on a roof top.

It wasn't a hoot for this RSPCA officer

So they called the RSPCA to come and rescue the bird. An RSPCA animal collection officer on-call over a busy weekend drove 55 miles to Shrewsbury to bring the owlet to safety.

But when she arrived at the address she realised there wouldn’t be much she could do to bring the bird back to life – as it was made of stone.

Officer Cara Gibbon said: “The baby owl turned out to be a statue.

"We’d always encourage people to double-check before calling in.

"Having said that we are often called to birds with fishing lines tangled around their legs when they get stuck in aerials and trees.”

Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Lucy Todman

By Lucy Todman
@shroptod

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star and Shrewsbury Chronicle based in Shrewsbury.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News