Holidaymakers warned to check bookings in wake of Thomas Cook collapse

The Civil Aviation Authority say a worrying number of people in the West Midlands still don’t know how to check for ATOL protection.

Thomas Cook ceased trading on September 23, leaving 150,000 travellers abroad that were repatriated by the authority - the largest peacetime plan in British history.

While all passengers were repatriated regardless, only those with ATOL protection benefited from having their accommodation guaranteed, as well as any additional accommodation required and the opportunity to claim for any out of pocket expenses as a result of the disruption.

Those without protection were left out of pocket when Thomas Cook ceased trading.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority said that more than a third of people in the West Midlands still do not know how to check for ATOL protection when booking their holiday.

It follows research from ATOL, where more than 4,000 UK adults were asked about their holiday plans for 2020, 362 of which lived in the West Midlands.

The survey saw 66 per cent in the West Midlands say that Thomas Cook ceasing to trade will not deter them from booking a package holiday in 2020.

However, only 64 per cent stated that they knew how to check for ATOL protection, leaving 36 per cent either unaware or not sure whether they are covered.

Andy Cohen, head of ATOL, said: "Thomas Cook ceasing to trade was a great loss for the industry, customers and employees.

"It has also highlighted the importance of booking an ATOL protected package holiday.

"While booking flights and hotels separately can give consumers greater control over their holiday and, in some cases, can lead to some great deals, travellers leave themselves vulnerable if they do not have financial protection."

There are a number of ways to check for ATOL protection before booking including looking out for the logo on a travel company’s website, shop window or brochures.

Each ATOL holder has to display an ATOL logo along with their unique ATOL number.

Double check the ATOL number on the database at www.caa.co.uk/ATOL-protection/Check-an-ATOL/ATOL-holder-search/