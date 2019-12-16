Three hurt as crash closes A49 near Shrewsbury

Emergency crews were called to the area following the collision which happened just before 3.30pm on Monday.

The incident happened near Wistanstow between the A489 and the A5 junction south of Shrewsbury.

The road is closed in both directions with reports of traffic congestion.

Three ambulances, a paramedic officer as well as fire crews from Shrewsbury and Church Stretton attended.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said three people including a man aged in his 40s required treatment at the scene before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

The service said that the incident was ongoing.

The motorist's vehicle suffered front end damage.

Shrewsbury Police were advising motorists to use other routes.