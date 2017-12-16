Cold snap continues as Shropshire given ice warning - but warmer weather ahead

The Met Office has issued the yellow weather warning for Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The region is still trying to return to normality after a week of plunging temperatures, snow and ice - but that looks likely to continue a bit longer.

The Met Office's chief forecaster said: "Any showers will die out during Saturday evening, with temperatures falling below freezing across much of the area, allowing a frost and some icy patches to develop.

"Outbreaks of rain will spread eastwards later in the night and during Sunday morning, with some of this rain possibly falling onto surfaces that will still be below freezing, thus increasing the risk of ice for a few hours."

But the weather is likely to change next week.

It will be a chilly start to Monday, but become milder as the week goes on.