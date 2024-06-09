'This is a dream job!' Interior designer transforms 18th century stately home near Shrewsbury

This grand Grade II* listed Georgian-Victorian mansion in Shrewsbury has been undergoing a transformation so it can be enjoyed for many more years to come.

Shropshire-based interior designer Lucinda Martin has been helping owner Will Angell-James and his wife Kassidy to renovate and redecorate the property as a family home – and also as an occasional venue for weddings and celebratory events.

Lucinda, who has designed and managed an extensive portfolio of projects, ranging from stately homes to city pied-à-terres, has relished the opportunity to make their vision for Berwick House a reality.

Combining classic and contemporary design, she has refreshed more than 20 rooms, including bedrooms, bathrooms and common rooms such as the dining room, library, double drawing room and billiard room.

Lucinda, who grew up near Oswestry, began work around 18 months ago but was already somewhat familiar with the house although she had never stepped foot inside.

“I had known about Berwick House for a long time. We have a small holding and horses. I used to compete in side saddle and hunters classes at the showground, which is part of the Berwick estate,” she explains.

Lucinda refreshed more than 20 rooms, including bedrooms, bathrooms and common rooms. Photo: Lucy Rebecca Photography

After attending Thomas Adams School in Wem and Shrewsbury High School, Lucinda studied history of art at the University of Nottingham.

She went on to gain a Merit in Architectural Interior Design from the Inchbald School of Design in London.

Her mentor was Caroline Lawson of Chelsea Decorators, which has offices in Baschurch and in London.

An advisor to the National Trust, Caroline helped Lucinda to build on her knowledge of classical design and historical architecture, standing her in good stead for the project at Berwick House.

Since setting up her own Shropshire interior design practice, Lucinda Martin Interior Design, the 31-year-old has also worked on the restoration of a late 18th Century Georgian Grade II listed mansion on the edge of Richmond Park.