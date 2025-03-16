'I turned my love of retro football shirts into a business' - we visit The 12th Man shop in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Avid collector Shaun Owen opened The 12th Man at The Parade Shops in Shrewsbury in December.

The Shrewsbury Town supporter had spent more than a decade amassing a large hoard and was running out of space to store them at home.

“It was either sell them or open a shop,” says the 44-year-old, who is a regular at home and away games.

“Opening the shop meant I could still feed my habit – but unfortunately, I do have to sell them. My amazing wife looks after the shop when I’m on my football adventures.”

His collection of around 500 shirts from the 1970s, 80s and 90s, not only features English clubs but also those from South America, Japan, Spain, Germany and Italy to name a few.

Shaun sources his shirts from around the world

Shaun sources his stock from sellers all over the world and has a soft spot for 90s Italian, German and Spanish kits.

“A lot of people that come into the shop get really excited when they see all the shirts and to share that with them is amazing.