What it's like to be a Makaton tutor: Helping people to connect with each other and the world

Being able to communicate is one of the most important skills we need in life - but it’s also one many of us can take for granted.

Sarah Case with her nine-year-old son Alfie Sarah Case is passionate about raising awareness of Makaton – a language programme that uses symbols, signs and speech to help users connect with other people and the world around them.