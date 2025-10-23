More duty free shops and restaurants planned for Birmingham Airport amid £300 million investment as passenger numbers take off

The chief executive of Birmingham Airport has committed to a £300m investment over the following four years as passenger numbers are expected to reach approximately 17 million by 2029.

The announcement was made at the Government’s Regional Investment Summit held at Edgbaston Stadium on Tuesday.

Major projects in the making include further retail and hospitality offerings over the next three years including a multi-million-pound refurbishment from the World Duty Free, alongside three new food and beverage outlets to be unveiled within the departure lounge.

Outside of the terminal the airport says passengers will see significant spend on the airfield, including reconstructing parts of the taxiways, new stands, lighting replacement and runway works totalling £40m.

Baggage capacity for inbound and outbound passengers will also undergo an overhaul, with a further £40m invested in self-service drop off, baggage sortation systems and greater handling capabilities. For the first time, e-gates will be unveiled in the south terminal for next summer. This is alongside an ongoing investment programme in security lane efficiencies and customer facility upgrades in arrivals and departures.

Birmingham Airport suspends departing flights after air traffic control issue.

Will the work to produce these improvements cause disruption for passengers?

A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport said: “With multiple projects underway at the airport, construction areas are visible but limited and planned carefully to cause the least disruption.

“Overnight works are prioritised and in any given 24-hour period, some 250 people are delivering capital projects as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

Will the upcoming budget affect the £300m investment at Birmingham Airport?

A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport said: “The airport caveats the investment however as being dependent on a stable and reasonable taxation environment in the upcoming budget.

“With airports in line for a doubling in Business Rates, Birmingham Airport is clear that this investment is subject to a cap of no more than 40% being placed on the increase. Failure to keep it within this 40% threshold could see Birmingham (and other airports) revisiting investment commitments to ensure that reasonable returns can be provided to those wanting to invest so heavily in airports and the Government’s growth agenda.”

Birmingham Airport CEO Nick Barton

‘Our most successful year ever’

Nick Barton, chief executive of Birmingham Airport, said: "We are currently in our most successful year ever at the airport and we are confident this growth is set to continue.

"We have already made significant investment in the airport this year, having delivered new departure gates, lounges on the international pier, additional security lanes, new retail offerings and baggage capacity to name only a few projects.

"But, we need to go further as we can see more growth coming. However, we need to do this in a responsible way for the airport, its colleagues and local communities. We need to make sure all areas are fit for the future including check in, immigration, security, retail and our airfield.

“Our plan for the next three to four years shows how we are on our way to delivering more choice for our passengers and enhanced service, whilst continuing the journey to Net Zero."

‘More passengers, more freight and more opportunities’

Richard Parker, West Midlands mayor, said: "Every year, millions of visitors first set foot in our region at Birmingham Airport. And it's the workplace of thousands of our residents. Now the airport is backing the West Midlands even more with a £300m investment.

"That means more passengers, more freight and more opportunities to link the region to the world. By strengthening these international routes, we make trade and travel easier, helping to drive economic growth across the West Midlands and the whole of the UK."