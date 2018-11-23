Get festive as Christmas arrives at theme park

Drayton Manor’s Christmas experience is something special, and once you’ve got your head around getting into the festive spirit as early as mid-November, you soon find yourself humming along to the songs, eating turkey sandwiches and enjoying the snow-covered rooftops.

There’s so much to do. Before you know it you’ve gone on all the rides, had a bite to eat, visited Santa, seen the parade and balcony show, and topped the day off with a fireworks display over the lake.

Arriving with my four-year-old daughter, Annabelle, one-year-old nephew Jamie, two nieces, Lucy and Olivia, aged five and eight, as well as my sister and mom, there was quite an age range but luckily there was plenty to cater for everyone’s needs.

Thomas Land at Drayton Manor is always transformed into a winter wonderland this time of year and the attraction really goes above and beyond to make it a magical experience. The usual rides are still there, which includes Diesel’s Locomotive Mayhem, Harold’s Helicopters Tours, Flynn’s Fire Rescue, Captain’s Sea Adventure, Lady’s Carousel, Troublesome Trucks rollercoaster and Terrance’s Driving School.

A lot of the theme park is closed during the off-peak season but Accelerator was still up-and-running. Troublesome Trucks rollercoaster was another favourite. It’s clear they are all adrenaline junkies. After enjoying five or six rides, we were treated so some turkey, bacon and cranberry sandwiches and refreshments before heading out to the zoo.

Luckily for us, the tigers were out and about. We also enjoyed the meerkat talks and seeing the reptiles, although the monkeys decided it was too cold and stayed indoors. We then caught the Thomas Land Balcony Show, which introduces the children to the wishing fairy, engineer and other characters while snow is pumped into the air. Before we knew it, it was time to make our way to meet Santa for our 3pm slot. Father Christmas in the Castle of Dreams has been really well thought out. It starts with a walk through a wooden tunnel, which overlooks a lake.

Father Christmas kept the girls smiling throughout and when he heard Annabelle was from Dudley, he went full-blown Black Country asking her about grey peas and pork scratchings – something tells me Santa might hail from these parts. There were more crafts and face-painting and then it was onwards for the Bertie Bus tour. Finally, it was time for the parade which snaked its way to the lake for the fireworks display.

The event will continue running this weekend, November 30 to December 3, December 7 to 10, December 14 to Christmas Eve, and December 27 to New Year’s Eve.

Visit draytonmanor.co.uk/magical-christmas