A powerful new musical in Birmingham is shining a light on black history in the 1970s - an amazing show

Two sisters are grieving the loss of their mother amid political unrest among their black community in 1970s London.

We meet them in a Caribbean restaurant where one sister, Dina, is leading plans for a public protest against police targeting the venue.

She’s engaged to Jarvis, they are friends with the couple who own the cafe and the cast also includes a love interest of the elder sister, Celia, and another friend from their community.

In the corner of the 'stage' restaurant is a three-piece band and together the actors and musicians deliver an unforgettable performance.

From the outset the production at the Patrick Studio at Birmingham Hippodrome is powerful, bold and so entertaining. One minute we were laughing, the next minute we swayed to the music, we even joined a vote at a meeting at one point with the love and companionship of the characters, shinging through the turmoil of the times, bringing a tear to my eye at the end.

BLACK POWER DESK by Urielle Klein-Mekongo at Birmingham Hippodrome

The 1970s featured traumatic episodes for the black community in London and writer Urielle Klein-Mekongo was inspired by the trial of the Mangrove Nine to create this production.

This is a landmark legal case where British Black activists were put on trial for inciting a riot at a protest in 1970 - but they were all acquitted and it highlighted racism within the Metropolitan Police.

It’s a dark story - but the cast brings out the humanity of the people involved, beautifully. We see sisterly love challenged amid the struggles, romantic ties questioned and a shocking plot twist.

Soulful beats and beautiful songs fusing RnB and reggae ensure this is a captivating performance from start to finish.

Actors Rochelle roe (Celia) and Veronica Carabai (Dina) deliver exceptional performances. You can’t help but raise a smile at the rapping judge and the police officers’ (Casey Bird and Alan Drake) play their roles so well.

It’s definitely worth a watch if you haven’t booked tickets already. Take a break from Netflix and watch some real life drama in the cosy, intimate setting of the Patrick Studio at Birmingham Hippodrome.