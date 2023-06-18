Newport theatre group to stage free performance of Shropshire folktale 'Humphrey Kynnaston'

Moonstruck Astronaut dress rehearsals at Parish Rooms in Newport.

It comes after artistic director Hannah de Quincey, of Moonstruck Astronaut community theatre company, was awarded a £11,700 ‘Developing Your Creative Practice’ grant by Arts Council England in September 2022.

Since then, Hannah has been developing her skills, leading youth theatre sessions and improve her knowledge of how to operate sustainably as a small arts company.

The culmination of 10-months worth of hard work has resulted in a free performance of 'Humphrey Kynnaston' – a local folktale by Amy Douglas – which will take place at Gnosall Memorial Hall, on Sunday, June 25 from 12.30 to 1pm.

Rehearsals are well underway for the performance which will tell the tale of an English highwayman who was convicted of murder in 1491.

He was the son of the High Sheriff of Shropshire at the time and after being outlawed, he moved into a cave in the area and lived a lifestyle similar to Robin Hood.

Hannah said: “The process of devising theatre from scratch is always a hearty challenge and staging ‘Humphrey Kynnaston’ has been no mean feat.

"I am hugely proud of the script we’ve created together and the delightful staging the company have come up with.

"The quality of volunteers this project has attracted has been inspiring, particular mention goes to Jack Rennie, a brilliantly intuitive music specialist and Jenn Harvey who is a magician at making and sourcing props and costume.

"I feel immensely blessed to be able to bring such super people together and get to collaborate with superb local professional creatives whilst being paid fairly for sharing my creative gifts and experience with my local community.”

Through the grant, Hannah enlisted the collaborative help of Anna Belyavin – a skilled movement facilitator, to co-run many youth theatre sessions and Kat Hughes, a highly experienced Youth Theatre leader, as mentor.

Kat has twelve years of experience running the Youth Theatre at the New Vic Theatre back in Newcastle-under-Lyme. where Hannah is originally from.

Hannah is an experienced secondary school drama teacher and theatre director. She taught at Concord College in Shropshire from 2014-2017, flying the flag for drama to be expanded at the school.

Hannah set up Moonstruck Astronaut as a not-for-profit Community Interest Company in 2017 and has since obtained grant funding and support from several organisations to bring children and volunteers together through theatre projects.

Her goal is to empower children and nurture the wellbeing of her local community through Moonstruck Astronaut CIC’s work.