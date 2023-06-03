Shakespeare, folk tales and princesses to come to Shrewsbury Castle for summer of open-air theatre

Robin Hood will be performed at Shrewsbury Castle

Theatre Severn will be hosting several shows at Shrewsbury Castle this July and August, and audiences are encouraged to bring blankets, cushions, camping chairs and a picnic as they are entertained by a line-up of live performances.

On Sunday, July 23, Once Upon a Party present Princess Picnic in the Castle. Children are invited to join Princess Beauty, The Snow Queen and The Tower Princess for songs, dances, and plenty of photo opportunities in the beautiful surroundings of Shrewsbury Castle grounds.

The Three Inch Fools return with legendary folk tale Robin Hood on Thursday, July 27. Expect plenty of music, comedy and many a quick costume change in a summer production fit for all the family.

On August 1 and 2, The Lord Chamberlain's Men invite you to join them for Romeo and Juliet. They present this play as William Shakespeare first saw it, in the open air, with an all-male cast.

Immersion Theatre return with a brand-new adaptation of The Wizard of Oz and Twelfth Night. The Wizard of Oz takes place on Thursday, August 10, and promises a magical performance with audience participation and dazzling costumes. Twelfth Night follows on Sunday, August 13, where audiences can expect a laugh-a-minute adaptation of Shakespeare’s riotous comedy.

On Thursday, August 17, Quantum Theatre perform Kenneth Grahame’s family favourite The Wind in the Willows. Join Mole, Ratty and Badger on their mad-cap adventures in this heart-warming tale of friendship, mishap, and mayhem.

To round off the summer programme, founder member of Fairport Convention, Iain Matthews performs a special open-air gig on Sunday, August 20, playing songs from across his career to enthral fans of contemporary singer/songwriter and folk styles.