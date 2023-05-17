'Relaxed' performance announced for upcoming production of Madagascar the Musical

The cast of Madagascar

Members of Get Your Wigle On theatre company are gearing up for their production of Madagascar the Musical which will take place from Friday June 2 to Sunday June 4.

The extra performance will be a ‘relaxed performance’ which means it can be adapted to suit people who might require a more understanding environment when going to the theatre.

Get Your Wigle On staff member Jodie Welch said: “The other matinee performances are almost sold out, and this is a lovely way of inviting families who otherwise may not be able to attend many theatre productions.

"Everyone can enjoy this wonderful show in a totally non-judgemental environment.”

Open to everyone, the relaxed performance means audience members can move around freely, leave and enter the auditorium as needed, the lights will stay on low and sound effects are softened.

The show centres around Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, and Gloria the hippo, on their unexpected journey to Madagascar.

Alex is king of the urban jungle and the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

But itching to discover what's beyond the zoo walls, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him, and makes his escape with the help of the plotting penguins. Together with his friends they embark on an adventure to an island off the southeastern coast of Africa.

Rehearsals are in full swing and the Shropshire company, who recently brought a trophy home after competing at the Junior Theatre Festival, are busy preparing for the run at Theatre Severn.

Five performances will run in the Theatre Severn’s main auditorium from Friday June 2 to Sunday June 4.

Tickets are available at theatresevern.co.uk.