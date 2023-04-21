Ex-Pussycat Doll star speaks out about life on the stage as The Bodyguard heads to Wolverhampton

The Bodyguard is coming to Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in May

The Bodyguard was one of the biggest blockbusters of the 1990s and has been re-imagined for the stage, with the singer stepping into the lead role made famous on screen by Whitney Houston.

Melody, who sold millions of records worldwide with the girl group, is starring as Rachel Marron, a Hollywood superstar who strikes up an epic romance with her bodyguard Frank Farmer.

The show features a host of irresistible classics including I Have Nothing, I Wanna Dance with Somebody and one of Whitney's biggest hit songs of all time – I Will Always Love You.

But for Melody, who previously starred in The Bodyguard in China, her favourite song to perform is Queen of the Night.

"I actually taught myself to sing listening to Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey, and since being in the industry and working with different vocal coaches I’ve learnt how to take a lot of pressure off my voice," she said.

"For me it’s about sustainability to sing night after night. I want it to be the best quality every night, which is a challenge that I’m working on.

"I tested it out recently on the Masked Singer Australia which went really well.

"When it comes to vocal hygiene, I make sure to clean my nose every night with a nasal wash.

"Something I learnt from my time in China, is to drink cold water when you’re done singing to bring any swelling down. We’re all so programmed to drink hot.

"These are just some of the things I don’t live without."

In the musical, she plays a pop star and actress who is at the height of her career, but when someone starts sending letters and stealing clothes from her home and dressing room, a bodyguard is sent in to protect her.

Being a part of one of the most celebrated girl groups of all time, Melody finds she can relate to the character.

The curtain will rise on the musical when it reaches Wolverhampton Grand Theatre on May 9.

But it hasn't been entirely smooth sailing on the UK tour.

Earlier this month in Manchester, Melody apologised after rowdy audience members halted a performance at the city's Palace Theatre, leaving her unable to complete the show's final song.

Speaking on Instagram, Thornton said she "fought really hard" to finish the show, but it had not been possible.

The musical has been adapted for the stage from the 1992 film, which Whitney starred alongside Kevin Costner.

Although she never watched the film growing up, the 38-year-old says she's now seen it 'a million times'.

"I watched the film for the first time when I knew I was doing The Bodyguard musical in China," said Melody.

"I’d never seen the film, but the soundtrack was giving me life throughout my entire childhood. I love the movie now; I’ve seen it a million times.

"Whitney Houston is very dear to me, and what she means to Black America.

"What she went through as a black girl singing pop music was brave.

"She battled a lot of preconceived notions in the industry, and what she did for me was help to create a lane for the little black girl in the pop group. She is important to me in that respect, so anytime I have the opportunity to sing Whitney’s hits I’m going to do it."

Speaking about performing with The Pussycat Dolls, she said: "In the early 00s it was very much sink or swim.

"I’m not resentful in any way for that, because I now have a structure that works for me that I created for myself.

"Of course, there were lovely people to jump in and say, ‘You might want to try it this way or that way’, but in the early 00s it was a lot of people minding their own business. However, there are so many people that I owe for my being here, and I’m grateful to them to this day.

"I’d say that some of the fears you created in your head around interacting with other people are just projections.

"People aren’t as scary as you think. I was very avoidant of others, trying to just do my job and not create any relationships, when in actuality networking and relationships are what helps to propel your career. They can’t get a feel for you if you don’t put yourself out there.

"I always try and forgive myself, because there are things you don’t know so you have to accept that if you’d known better, you’d have done better."

The Bodyguard is at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre from May 9-13.