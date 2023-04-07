Telford performing arts academy to open new £100,000 studio

Ben Anderson with some of 7 Academy's students outside the new Madeley site as it nears completion

The 7 Academy of Performing Arts, currently based in Sutton Hill is moving to a new state-of-the-art facility on the site of the former library in Madeley.

The new studio is set to open in mid-April.

Announcing the move on their Facebook page, owner of the academy Ben Anderson said: "Opening in mid-April, on the site of the old Madeley Library, this state-of-the-art facility represents a £100k investment in our community and will allow us to expand our programs and introduce exciting new disciplines!

"Our mission is to unlock the potential within our local community and give our members the confidence to pursue their dreams whatever they may be.

"With this investment in our facilities, 7 Academy is truly committed to bringing talent to life and inspiring individuality.

"We can't wait to welcome you all and see what we can accomplish in this incredible new space!"

The academy was launched in 2016 with the aim to inspire and celebrate individuality with their extensive range of classes in dance, musical theatre and dance ability.