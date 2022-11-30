A degree of success as university sponsors Stafford’s Gatehouse Theatre panto

Cinderella is being sponsored by Staffordshire University

Staffordshire University, which this year launched the UK’s first degree dedicated to the art of pantomime, is to sponsor the Gatehouse pantomime Cinderella, which runs from December 9-31.

Cinderella is expected to attract more than 10,000 visitors to the county town over the festive period.

Staffordshire University vice-chancellor professor Martin Jones said: “We’re delighted to have this opportunity to connect with families and theatre-goers over this year’s pantomime.

“We have invested nearly £50 million into our two Staffordshire campuses this year alone, using next generation teaching and facilities to inspire and nurture the talent of the region. Arts and culture have an important part to play in enriching the lives of people living in our communities and we want to play a starring role.”

Gatehouse Theatre manager Gary Stevens said: ”We are delighted to be partnering with Staffordshire University for this year’s Cinderella pantomime.

“The university plays a big role in Stafford and its Masters course in contemporary pantomime practice is an example of the innovation that makes Staffordshire such a creative county.

“We hope as many people as possible will join us for a family visit to the theatre for a panto that has something for everyone – oh yes it does!”

Staffordshire University will also use the Gatehouse sponsorship opportunity to promote its courses across a broad range of subject areas including business, computing, criminology, law, psychology and sport and exercise.