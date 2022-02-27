Strictly champion Giovanni Pernice bringing new show to Shrewsbury

Giovanni Pernice dancing with Nancy Xu in This Is Me in 2020

The 31-year-old Italian won the latest series of Strictly in partnership with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, the top BBCTV show's first deaf contestant. The couple won the nation's hearts with their partnership, especially an emotional partly silent routine that is considered one of the most memorable TV moments of recent years.

It marked the fourth time the Sicilian had reached the final after dancing in previous series with celebrities Georgia May Foote, Debbie McGee, and Faye Tozer respectively.

Giovanni's 2020 tour was halted just a couple of weeks after opening night due to the covid pandemic but fans will finally be able to see it at Theatre Severn in a show that pays homage to the dances and music that inspired his career.

The dancer said: “I just want to try and do something different, something that you haven’t seen before. I want to challenge myself and show off my hidden talents!”

The show, which also features guest professional dancers, will be performed at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets for the rescheduled performances at the Frankwell Quay venue are likely to sell out. Contact the Theatre Severn box office at theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281.