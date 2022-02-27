Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Strictly champion Giovanni Pernice bringing new show to Shrewsbury

By Leon BurakowskiShrewsburyTheatre & ComedyPublished:

Strictly Come Dancing's glitterball champion professional dancer Giovanni Pernice brings his This Is Me show to Shrewsbury on Monday, March 7.

Giovanni Pernice dancing with Nancy Xu in This Is Me in 2020
Giovanni Pernice dancing with Nancy Xu in This Is Me in 2020

The 31-year-old Italian won the latest series of Strictly in partnership with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, the top BBCTV show's first deaf contestant. The couple won the nation's hearts with their partnership, especially an emotional partly silent routine that is considered one of the most memorable TV moments of recent years.

It marked the fourth time the Sicilian had reached the final after dancing in previous series with celebrities Georgia May Foote, Debbie McGee, and Faye Tozer respectively.

Giovanni's 2020 tour was halted just a couple of weeks after opening night due to the covid pandemic but fans will finally be able to see it at Theatre Severn in a show that pays homage to the dances and music that inspired his career.

The dancer said: “I just want to try and do something different, something that you haven’t seen before. I want to challenge myself and show off my hidden talents!”

The show, which also features guest professional dancers, will be performed at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets for the rescheduled performances at the Frankwell Quay venue are likely to sell out. Contact the Theatre Severn box office at theatresevern.co.uk or call 01743 281281.

Giovanni Pernice's This Is Me tour is also visiting Stafford Gatehouse on March 5, Birmingham Town Hall on March 26 and The Place, Telford, on March 28.

Theatre & Comedy
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Leon Burakowski

By Leon Burakowski

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News