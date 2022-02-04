From Balamory to Bilston for comedian Miles Jupp

Miles Jupp(right) with James Kettle

Jupp made a grown-up appearance at the Wolverhampton Literature Festival to share his wit and plug his new novel, titled History.

A fair few fans flocked to see him talk about the storyline of the fictional work and of course share tit-bits from his varied career working with some big names in the business, at quite a chilled evening at Bilston Town Hall.

Introduced by the TV scriptwriter James Kettle, the 42-year-old who began his entertainment career as a stand-up comedian, before playing inventor Archie in the CBeebies series Balamory is now a familiar face on comedy panel shows, and played John Duggan in The Thick of It and Nigel in the sitcom Rev.

Along with cameo brushes in movies Johnny English and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, he also hosted The News Quiz on BBC Radio 4 replacing Sandi Toksvig.

His opening line at the event focussed on his visit to a well-known store near the city centre ahead of the show.

Jupp says the branch was "the friendliest that I've ever visited".

"The security guard whom I guessed recognised asked me what I was doing there. He followed me round. I left without paying for anything," which attracted chuckles.

At times amusing and at times serious during the chat, he explained that History is about a jaded public school teacher called Clive, whom Jupp says is in emotional turmoil as "his personal life and professional life started tanking at the same rate".

While he himself attended private school, he says he is now conscious that "grew up with lack of awareness of things that happened quite close to where I was which I had very little awareness of.

"I'm a bit embarrassed about growing up in that environment," he added.

He also took time to pay tribute to comedian and presenter Barry Cryer, who died last month, saying he was always encouraging him.

The Wolverhampton Literature Festival is running at venues across the city for the sixth time and features poets, comedians, artists and authors from round the world.