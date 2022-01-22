Pantomime returns to Telford stage for two weekends and a few tickets are still available

Jack and the Beanstalk is being performed at The Little Theatre in Donnington

The Little Donnington Theatre in Telford is the venue for five showings of Jack and the Beanstalk – with the show opening on Saturday and continuing on Sunday, and Saturday, January 29.

The 20-plus cast and crew have been working on the return since October, with the pantomime originally scheduled for last year, but like many live events it was cancelled due to the impact of the pandemic.

Director Maggie Stanworth said they were thrilled to be back on the stage, with a show that offers plenty of laughter, some great songs and spectacular props.

She said: "It is brilliant, it's a good experienced cast, it has not been too much hard work on my part because the know what they are doing, it is just getting them standing in the right place."

She added: "Everyone has been bursting at the seams to get going. It is what we do for a hobby, what we love doing, and everyone has really missed it so it is great to be putting it on."

Ticket sales have been brisk for the show, with a large number of the spaces for the 200-seater theatre booked up – although some do remain.

Mrs Stanworth praised the efforts of the cast and crew in getting the show together while they face the difficulties of Covid restrictions on rehearsals, and losing some members to isolation and illness.

She said: "It has been quite hard because obviously all the rehearsals we had to wear masks and it is not easy to sing and dance with masks on so that has been quite difficult.

"We have had the challenge of people having to isolate and a couple of cast members who had Covid so we lost about half a dozen rehearsals."

The show continues with a matinee performance at 2.30pm on Sunday, and 2.30pm and 7.30pm performances on Saturday, January 29.