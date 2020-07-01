One-woman show marks 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale

Arts Alive is sharing an extract from the show, which celebrates the 200 birthday of the world's best-known nurse, on Thursday, July 16.

Taking on the task is songwriter and performer Louise Jordan, who has produced the performance to shine a light on Nightingale's pioneering work as a statistician and reformer.

The extract being aired is part of the arts company's 'at home' programme of events throughout lockdown.

Louise Jordan has previously produced show focussing on women’s history, from women working in the First World War to a lessen known suffragette.

She said that Florence’s anniversary seemed like the perfect opportunity to explore her life and some of the lesser-known aspects of her story.

“What children learn about Florence in school is limited and I wanted to challenge that – she is more than just the Lady with the Lamp," Louise said.

"Florence was a pioneering statistician, social reformer and political influencer, and she is a strong role model for inspiring young people in to STEM roles.

"For the show I have adapted my format to be more conceptual, focussing on different themes, whilst still using my storytelling and songs to reveal some more concealed aspects of Florence’s story.”

The show received funding from Arts Council England and was produced to celebrate the 200th anniversary of Florence’s birth.

Cerin Mills from Arts Alive said: “At a time when we appreciate and want to thank our NHS staff like never before, it feels like a fitting moment to pay tribute to Florence’s story and challenge how it has been told so far.

"We are thrilled to have the supremely talented Louise Jordan and an extract from her show ‘Florence’ included in our Arts Alive at home programme.”

Audiences can enjoy the show from home by watching it online at 2:30pm. After the show the audience can join a live chat with Louise Jordan.

The performance is suitable for ages 14 and over.

To watch, visit artsalive.co.uk.

Arts Alive is the rural touring scheme for Shropshire and Herefordshire, bringing a full range of professional performances including theatre, music, dance, comedy, and children’s shows, to village halls and other community venues throughout the two counties.