Lilleshall Panto Group to stage new show

The group is set to stage a new production of Jack and the Beanstalk at Lilleshall Memorial Hall, which runs until this Sunday.

Show director Charlotte Macey says: "It’s amazing. I have loved the directing experience so much.

"We have dazzling costumes, wonderful dances, spectacular special effects and even a fully functioning beanstalk. You’ll have a great time.

Panto dame James Prince adds: "The panto is great fun, full of energy and will be quiet the spectacular.

"I joined Lilleshall Panto because of an interest in performing arts and panto is just as camp as me.

"You should buy tickets if you enjoy a energy packed show full of songs, comedy and a great vibe throughout.

The performance group started almost 30 years ago, and is described as 'a group of all ages who love to perform'.

Past shows performed by the troupe include Cinderella and Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Cast member Moira Shrimpton commented: "I have been in panto before and there is nothing like it.

"Some of the cast have lots of experience and some have none.

Those with experience support others to bring the whole story along and every member helps to tell it."

Fellow member Jools Caddick adds: "My daughter Ruby is taking part in her second production with Lilleshall panto and she absolutely loves it. She feels part of an 'extended family'.

"All cast members including back stage staff have put so much effort and free time into this year's panto, and from the amount of singing Ruby is doing at home, it really is a 'must see' show. I know I can't wait."

Auditions for next year's pantomime are set to open in September 2020. They will take place at 7.30pm on September 21 and 23 at Lilleshall Memorial Hall.

They are open to everyone and no experience is required.

More details of which show will be staged are yet to be announced.

To buy tickets to Jack and the Beanstalk, visit ticketsource.co.uk.