Hugo Boss, aka Joe Lycett, to host charity event in Birmingham

An Evening with Joe Lycett and Friends - The Mosquito Wing Part II will raise money exclusively for the Lord Mayor of Birmingham’s Charity, which supports non-profit organisations and charities across Birmingham.

The show is a follow-up to last year’s charity event which began as a joke when Joe Lycett, who currently goes by the name Hugo Boss, asked Lord Mayor Councillor Yvonne Mosquito to cut the ribbon at an official ceremony for the opening of his new kitchen extension.

After publicly raffling tickets to attend the official ceremony, and with some help from his celebrity friends including comedian Katherine Ryan, BBC Midlands Today Nick Owen and Lloyd Griffith Soccer AM presenter, Joe raised thousands of pounds for the Lord Mayor’s Charity.

Last year’s event was fun and unique, and this year’s event promises to be just as exciting. Councillor Mosquito, now Deputy Lord Mayor said: “Joe Lycett captures the spirit of Birmingham.

Joe Lycett at the official opening of his kitchen with The Lord Mayor of Birmingham

"We are very excited to see what laughs and adventures he has in store for us this year with the comedy show An Evening With Joe Lycett and Friends - The Mosquito Wing Part II.”

The Alexandra has donated use of the venue free of charge for the event, and also scrapped booking fees usually applied to tickets.

Lisa Mart, the theatre director, said: “We are so happy to have the opportunity to support the Lord Mayor of Birmingham’s Charity, and to welcome our friend Hugo Boss back to the venue.

"It is a real honour to host this event and to do our bit for local organisations, and have no doubt that we will achieve the main goal of raising a huge amount of money.”

The show will take place on May 17.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.