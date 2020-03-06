Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales together again for Birmingham show

Their new show, Together Again, Again!, has Jinkx and Major aged up and ready to tread the boards after 45 years apart. In the time apart Jinkx has become a faded TV movie starlet while Major has faded into obscurity.

The duo have previously performed together in The Vaudevillians and The Ginger Snapped, to critical acclaim.

Thirty two-year-old performer Jinkx is best known for winning the fifth series of hit reality TV show RuPaul's Drag Race.

They have since gone on to release two full-length albums, as well as appear in the likes of Blue Bloods, Steven Universe, Bravest Warriors, The Queens and Drag Becomes Him.

Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales

Major Scales is a writer, composer and performer from Seattle.

He has contributed original music to venues throughout Washington He recently composed music for BenDeLeCreme's Cosmos, and performs regularly in The Vaudevillians and various cabaret shows around the world.

Jinkx Monsoon and Major Scales come to Birmingham Rep on June 8.

