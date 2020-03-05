Paul McKenna to bring new show to Birmingham

The 56-year-old British hypnotist, behavioural scientist and TV broadcaster has spent the past decade promising people that he can make them thin, rich, confident, happy, smarter, quit smoking and sleep in a series of bestselling self-help books.

This has resulted in Paul becoming one of the biggest non-fiction authors in Britain with sales of more than 10 million books.

Seven Things that Make or Break a Relationship offers valuable insight and guidance, promising to help readers transform and improve their most important relationships.

It teaches you how to stop making those same mistakes over and over again and gives you the tools to make your relationship stronger, richer and ultimately better.

Paul McKenna will appear at Birmingham University's Bramall Music Building on March 11.

