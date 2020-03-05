Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time to return to Birmingham

The show has been seen by more than five million people worldwide, including two UK tours, two West End runs, a Broadway transfer, tours to the Netherlands, Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Australia and 30 cities across the USA.

Curious Incident is the winner of seven Olivier Awards including Best New Play, Best Director, Best Design, Best Lighting Design and Best Sound Design.

Following its New York premiere in September 2014, it became the longest-running play on Broadway in over a decade, winning five Tony Awards, five Outer Critics Circle Awards includingand the Drama League Award for Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off Broadway Play.

The show is adapted by Simon Stephens from the novel by Mark Haddon, and directed by Olivier and Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott.

The play tells the story of Christopher John Francis Boone, who is 15-years-old. He stands besides Mrs Shears’ dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion.

He records each fact in a book he is writing to solve the mystery of who killed Wellington. He has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at maths while ill-equipped to interpret everyday life.

He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and distrusts strangers. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time will come to Birmingham Hippodrome from October 20 to 24.

Tickets will go on sale this spring with an exclusive booking period for Birmingham Hippodrome Friends and Patron scheme members.

