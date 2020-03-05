Menu

BGT star Darcy Oake to bring new show to Birmingham

By Rebecca Sayce | Theatre & Comedy

Britain's Got Talent illusionist Darcy Oake will perform in Birmingham later thius month.

Darcy Oake. Picture by: Matt Barnes

His brand new show is described as a 'fully-immersive and iunteractive experience' with audience members able to move around throughout the show.

The Winnipeg performer appeared at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood and won the coveted People's Choice Gold Medal in Seattle.

DANGER! Darcy Oake has just 56 seconds to escape! | BGT: The Champions

After reaching the final of Britain's Got Talent, Darcy headlined his own ITV special, Edge of Reality.

Darcy Oake will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy 3 on March 27.

For more information, click here.

Theatre & Comedy
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

