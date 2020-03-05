Advertising
BGT star Darcy Oake to bring new show to Birmingham
Britain's Got Talent illusionist Darcy Oake will perform in Birmingham later thius month.
His brand new show is described as a 'fully-immersive and iunteractive experience' with audience members able to move around throughout the show.
The Winnipeg performer appeared at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood and won the coveted People's Choice Gold Medal in Seattle.
After reaching the final of Britain's Got Talent, Darcy headlined his own ITV special, Edge of Reality.
Darcy Oake will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy 3 on March 27.
For more information, click here.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.