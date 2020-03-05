BGT star Darcy Oake to bring new show to Birmingham

His brand new show is described as a 'fully-immersive and iunteractive experience' with audience members able to move around throughout the show.

The Winnipeg performer appeared at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood and won the coveted People's Choice Gold Medal in Seattle.

DANGER! Darcy Oake has just 56 seconds to escape! | BGT: The Champions

After reaching the final of Britain's Got Talent, Darcy headlined his own ITV special, Edge of Reality.

Darcy Oake will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy 3 on March 27.

