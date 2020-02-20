Buddy Holly musical coming to Birmingham

Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story returns to the city from March 3 to 5 with performances at the Alexandra Theatre.

Writer and producer Alan Janes says: “We are so excited to be back on the road for this special 30th anniversary UK tour of Buddy, with a new cast of hugely talented actors and musicians, who will be aiming to give audiences an unforgettable night at the theatre.”

Buddy tells the tale of the musical icon’s rise to fame and his final legendary performance at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, before his tragic and untimely death at the age of 22.

In 18 months, the Texas-born rock ‘n’ roller revolutionised contemporary music, influencing everyone from The Beatles to Bruce Springsteen.

Audiences will be treated to 20 of Buddy Holly’s greatest hits, including That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Oh Boy and Rave On.

