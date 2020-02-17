Love Island's Amber Davies and Olympic star Louis Smith to star in Bring it On show in Birmingham

Best known as the winner of ITV’s Love Island in 2017, Amber Davies made her professional stage debut in 2019 to critical and audience acclaim as Judy Bernly in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical at the Savoy Theatre and subsequently on the UK tour.

While training at Urdang Academy, her credits included Campbell in Bring it On the Musical and Downing in My Favourite Year.

Four-time gymnastic Olympic medallist Louis Smith shot to fame in 2008 when he won the first British gymnastic medal in 100 years at the Beijing Olympics.

Following his success at the London 2012 Olympic Games, Louis later won that year’s BBC Strictly Come Dancing, before going on to win the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special in 2014.

On stage he has appeared in Rip It Up in both the West End and on tour.

Inspired by the 2000 film of the same name, Bring it On the Musical features an original score by the multi-award winning creator of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pulitzer Prize winning Tom Kitt, composer of Next To Normal.

Cheer-royalty and newly crowned squad captain, Campbell, fears her life is over when she is forced to move to the hard-knock Jackson High.

But an unlikely friendship catapults Campbell back into contention with a powerhouse squad and the fire to achieve the impossible.

The show comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from June 2 to 6.

