Mermaid panto makes a splash at Wellington theatre

The Little Mermaid by Kate Goddard will be performed at the Belfrey Theatre in Wellington from Friday until February 9.

The play follows Prince William, whose royal parents are a little hard up, and would really like him to marry a well-off princess.

But William wants adventure over the seas, and has caught the eye of a young mermaid princess, Sirena.

Tickets for the show are available now. Entry costs £8, or £6 with concessions. For more information visit belfreytheatre.com