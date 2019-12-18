Shropshire students' Peter Pan panto a huge success

Among the guests at the production were supporters of the college at Gobowen near Oswestry, local dignitaries, parents, and students from neighbouring schools.

Oswestry Mayor Councillor John Price and mayoress, Councillor Joyce Barrow, praised those on stage and all those who worked behind the scenes to make Peter Pan such a success.

Jen Fawcett-Jones, curriculum manager at Derwen College - for students with learning disabilities, said the creative arts team had written and produced the show.

Giverney Blomeley, centre, who played Wendy, with Councillor Joyce Barrow

"It is always a popular event and a highlight in the college’s calendar as well an amazing opportunity to showcase the talent of all the students involved," she said.

“We were delighted to have a packed audience for the show which is always keenly anticipated by those attending.

"The students put so much hard work in to this, not only those starring in the production, but those who worked on the props and costume.

"A fantastic achievement for the students and a real hit to end the term with."