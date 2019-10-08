Shadow puppetry and songs in show

The show, The Box of Light and Dreams, combines storytelling by Kama Roberts, shadow puppetry by James Jones-Morris and live music and song by Jim Elliott.

The story follows the folk story of the Three sisters of Pynlimon - the rivers Wye, Severn and Ystwyth - as they set off from their mountain home on new adventures. It incorporates lesser known folk stories from Mid Wales as well as some from Venezuela and Africa.

Kama said: "I am so proud to be working on local stories with such gifted local artists and delighted to have found a way to combine our different art forms so effectively.

“We have been lucky to have been mentored by Michael Harvey who is one of the UK's top storytellers. He thinks we are the only group to be making this style of work, so it is utterly unique. He has really helped us find the most effective ways of working together.

“We are really pleased to be performing in the Lost Arc which we think is one of Powys' hottest venues. This event really feels like a celebration of what Mid Wales has within it and we hope this show will have a successful journey in Powys, Wales and beyond."

The performance, which has been supported by Arts Council Wales Night Out scheme and Willow Globe Theatre, will also mark the opening of James Jones Morris' Shadow Puppets art exhibition in the Lost Arc café.

Tickets for 'The Box of Light and Dreams' can be bought via The Lost Arc website https://thelostarc.co.uk/cms/ or reserved via 07984 264869.