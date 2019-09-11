David Hasselhoff Scrooge show coming to Birmingham axed due to production issues

Scrooge: A Funny Family Spectacular was scheduled as a children-friendly festive show at the Resorts World Arena from December 20 to 24.

It was due to star Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff as the lead role of Ebenezer Scrooge alongside a hologram of Birds of a Feather star Pauline Quirke at Resorts World Arena. But Arena bosses announced that the show had been cancelled due to production issues.

People who have bought tickets are being urged to contact Resorts World Arena for full refunds.

A 100-strong cast of West End actors, dancers, acrobats, musicians and comedians was set to join the US TV legend on stage for the Christmas spectacle.

A spokesman for Resorts World Arena said: “Regretfully, the current tour dates for Scrooge: A Funny Family Spectacular have been cancelled due to production issues.

“All tickets purchased online or over the phone will be refunded, if you purchased using cash then please return your tickets to the point of sale for a full refund.

“We apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience that this cancellation may cause.”

One audience member was set to win £3,000 in cash during each date of the UK tour. Before the cancellation, David Hasselhoff had said he had “dreamt” of playing Scrooge for a long time.

He said: “The great thing about this is that it’s not a panto, it’s a fully-fledged Christmas show.

“It’s the Dickens’ classic with great music on a spectacular scale in huge arenas.

“But just imagine coming to see the show and walking away with £3,000.

“That’s pretty incredible. Even though Scrooge is a mean baddie, he’s a fun guy, you know?”