Sherry Vine joins Lady Bunny and Katya Zamolodchikova for Birmingham show

By Rebecca Stanley | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

Sherry Vine will join Lady Bunny and Katya Zamolodchikova on a new tour coming to Birmingham.

Sherry Vine. Picture from: https://www.facebook.com/Sherry-Vine-Official-Page-223141352228/

The Floridian drag icon will star in Katya and The Comedy Queens, a new Klub Kids show heading to the city's O2 Academy later this year.

A further three queens are yet to be announced.

Keith Levy, better known by drag persona Sherry Vine, is best known for his parodies of popular songs.

Vine is also the creator and host of She's Living for This, a variety series on Here TV.

The performer last came to Birmingham as the support act for RuPaul's Drag Race Star Bianca Del Rio's headline tour.

Katya and Her Comedy Queens comes to Birmingham's O2 Academy on February 10, 2020.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

