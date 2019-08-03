Menu

Elephant puppets, aerial artists, contortionists and more: Line up announced for Circus 1903 coming to Birmingham

By Rebecca Stanley | Theatre & Comedy | Published:

The full line up of acts for Circus 1903 in Birmingham has been announced.

Acts joining the show include a daring duo aerial act The Flying Fredonis performed by Russian artists Dasha Shelest and Vadym Pankevych, Cuban hand balancer The Great Rokardy and Russian rolling ball hula hoopist Mademoiselle Natalia.

These new acts join existing performers The Great Gaston, balancing act Rola Bola by The Sensational Sozonov, Ethiopian contortionist The Elastic Dislocationist and The Daring Desafios.

Mongolian duo Ganbayar Munkhbat and Andryei Batbold will bring their Icarian Games act and the Russian Cradle will feature performances from Les Incredibles.

A team of UK-based puppeteers will work with much-loved Queenie and Peanut, the Circus 1903 elephants.

Circus 1903 comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from October 25 to November 2.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

