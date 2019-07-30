Lady Bunny joins Katya and The Comedy Queens tour coming to Birmingham

Jon Ingle, better known by stage name Lady Bunny, will perform in Klub Kids show Katya and The Comedy Queens, coming to the city's O2 Academy.

A further four queens are yet to be announced.

Lady Bunny is an American drag queen, nightclub DJ, promoter and founder of the annual Wigstock event.

The 56-year-old performer has also appeared in films such as Party Girl, Wigstock: The Movie, Wig, Peoria Babylon, Starrbooty, Another Gay Movie, and To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.

The queen also served on the judge's panel for RuPaul's Drag U and made a guest appearance in Sex and the City.

Katya and Her Comedy Queens comes to Birmingham's O2 Academy on February 10, 2020.

