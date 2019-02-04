Bing!, In The Night Garden, Dr Seuss' The Cat in the Hat and more: Family shows announced for Birmingham REP's new season

The packed line-up of shows includes everything from daredevil stuns, a cat in a hat and a bunny called Bing to entertain the whole family.

Over February half-term the circus arrives in town with Cirque Berserk from February 19 to 24.

Jugglers, acrobats, aerialists, dancers, drummers and daredevil stuntmen showcase the finest in traditional circus thrills and skills as Britain’s biggest theatre circus spectacular takes to the stage.

Based on the much-loved book by Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat arrives from February 26 to March 3.

The Cat in the Hat

With acrobatic accomplices Thing 1 and Thing 2, riotous rhymes, infectious humour and spectacular circus, this new show is purrfect for all the family and children as young as four.

CBeebies favourites, Bing and his friends visit Birmingham with the first ever Bing live stage show.

Bing Live! comes to The REP on April 6 and 7 as part of a major UK tour. Bing, Sula, Coco and Pando learn how to tell stories by pretending, dressing-up and singing songs.

Advertising

Flop and Amma are there to help, but in this magical world of make-believe things don’t always go according to plan.

Bing! Live

The BAFTA Award-winning CBeebies children’s TV show, In The Night Garden Live, visits The REP as part of its first ever tour of UK theatres from July 31 to August 4.

In The Night Garden Live sees Igglepiggle, Upsy Daisy, Makka Pakka and friends brought to life in a specially-written new story using full-size costumes and magical puppets with enchanting music and dancing.

Advertising

In The REP’s smaller studio theatre, The DOOR, there are also two intimate shows lined up for young children.

In The Night Garden

Little Gift, staged from February 21 to 23, is a new story for children aged three to seven from multi award-winning children’s theatre company, M6 Theatre and talented performer, Andy Manley.

The show promises to bring a little light into the darkest season of the year with an optimistic story about a friendship waiting to grow.

Muckers on May 10 and 11 is a mischievous show that asks what it takes to stand proud and be true to ourselves.

Little Gift

Created by Birmingham award-winning theatre maker Caroline Horton, Muckers is a funny and magical show that’s most suitable for children aged 5 and above.

The REP’s Discovery Day on June 22 will offer a day of free activities, workshops and competitions.

The day gives families an opportunity to take a peek behind the scenes with a backstage tour, dress up and take part in arts and crafts activities and drama workshops.

For details of dates, times, ticket prices and to book visit the REP's website or call the box office on 0121 236 4455