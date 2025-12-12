Take a tour through the Snow White-themed grotto at this Telford plant centre

The Lakeside Plant Centre in Priorslee holds a Christmas grotto every year, but this year has introduced interactive elements based on the classic fairtyale Snow White.

These include a visit to the dark wood, the diamond mine and the dwarves’ home, as well as the chance to meet the Wicked Queen.

The grotto is available this weekend (December 13 and 14) and the following weekend (December 20 and 21).

The Snow White themed grotto

Kevin Turley from the plant centre said: “We have always tried our best to give children an experience to give them memories to keep.

“There are lots of interactive parts to the grotto. Your entry starts through Christmas Crescent, into dark wood, then light wood, down the mine, climb into a bed in the dwarves’ bedroom, dance in their kitchen, see the magic mirror and ask 'are you the fairest to see Santa?'"

Lakeside Plant Centre said people can drop in, but booking is best for those wishing to see the grotto by calling 01952 204466 or visiting the centre. For children the grotto costs £10 each, including a gift from Santa. Adults are £1 each.