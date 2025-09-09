Telford pantomime to feature Coronation Street and Britain's Got Talent stars

This year's pantomime is Cinderella, running from Tuesday, December 16, through to Friday, January 2, and taking place at the Telford International Theatre - at Telford International Centre.

Britain's Got Talent's Lucy Kay will be playing Cinderella and she will be joined by Coronation Street’s Alex Bain as Dandini.

Ian Smith will once again be delighting the crowds as the Fairy Godmother and will be reunited with his comedy sidekick Carl Dutfield playing Buttons.

The cast of Telford's pantomime.

Shelley Anne Rivers returns to Telford pantomime as one of the Ugly Sisters and will be joined by Orla Ridpath.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for leisure, tourism, culture and the arts, said: "We are always so excited to be launching the Telford Theatre Pantomime. We will be returning to the Telford International Centre and will be in a bigger hall with higher stage this year and we can’t wait!

"The pantomime is such a special tradition at Christmas and we are proud to be bringing another fantastic show where friends and family can get together and join in the fun and once again we are looking forward to a spectacular production from Shone Productions.”

Alongside dazzling dance routines, sparkling costumes and stunning scenery there will be plenty of laughs along the way.

A spokesman for the theatre added: "Visitors are invited to join Cinderella and friends on a magical fairytale.

"Cinderella has always dreamed of leaving her dull life as a servant to meet a handsome Prince.

"After the announcement that Prince Charming is going to hold a royal ball, it seems she may get her wish after all, but with the Ugly Sisters around, who knows what will happen.

"Maybe with the help of Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother and a generous helping of fairy dust, and a glass slipper, perhaps Cinderella’s wish could come true and she will live happily ever after?"

The pantomime runs from Tuesday, December 16, through to Friday, January 2, and includes adult signed and relaxed performances.

Tickets are on sale now on the Telford Theatre website.