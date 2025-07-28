22 emotional photos from Telford Town Park as England's Lionesses won Euro 2025 in dramatic penalty shootout

The Lionesses spent another tense match leaving a lot of hearts racing, but fought back to retain their title of European champions.

England fans watch the big match on the giant screen at Telford Town Park

The game was tinged with revenge, after Spain defeated England in the World Cup final two years ago.

Around 500 fans spanning several generations gathered for the big screen spectacle at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park.

England fans watch the big match on the giant screen at Telford Town Park

Twins Jenson and Kacen Wilkin, aged five

England fans watch the big match on the giant screen at Telford Town Park

Sisters Coral, six and Ivy, five

England fans watch the big match on the giant screen at Telford Town Park

The tense first half saw England struggle to keep hold of the ball under the blue skies of Basel, while the skies turned a foreboding grey in Telford.