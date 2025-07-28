22 emotional photos from Telford Town Park as England's Lionesses won Euro 2025 in dramatic penalty shootout
Hundreds of fans came together in Telford to watch England women's Euro 2025 triumph on the big screen - and we went along to join them.
By Megan Jones
The Lionesses spent another tense match leaving a lot of hearts racing, but fought back to retain their title of European champions.
The game was tinged with revenge, after Spain defeated England in the World Cup final two years ago.
Around 500 fans spanning several generations gathered for the big screen spectacle at the QEII Arena in Telford Town Park.
The tense first half saw England struggle to keep hold of the ball under the blue skies of Basel, while the skies turned a foreboding grey in Telford.