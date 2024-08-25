Crowds turn out for spectacular show at Telford's Balloon Fiesta returns

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Telford's Balloon Fiesta has been on since Friday and finishes today.

The event will open with the 'Night Glow Spectacular' - a ticketed event. The evening included family entertainment from 5pm with a science show, have-a-go activities, crafts and a SPARC light-and-drum show. The Night Glow is scheduled to start at 9.30pm.

The Saturday included free-to-attend 'family fun' from midday to 7pm, including the Wings parachute team flying into the arena, a kids' zone, live music stage, tethered balloons in the arena, We Are Telford Carnival Parade (Sunday from 12pm), circus workshop and shows, food and drink vendors, and crafts and stalls.

Today includes a similar programme to yesterday.

The scheduled balloon flights today will be weather-dependent, and are on the programme for the early morning and early evening.

Councillor Angela McClements, said: "This really is one of our stand-out events in the council's event programme.