Plans unveiled for Telford Theatre regeneration

Telford & Wrekin Council have unveiled their plans for the future of Telford's theatre

Made possible by a £15.5 million bid to the Government's Levelling Up Fund, Telford & Wrekin Council has unveiled its plans to revitalise Telford Theatre.

The impending transformation of the theatre in Oakengates forms part of the council's plans to "breathe new life into the heart of Oakengates".

The project will give the theatre a brand new auditorium to seat 750, a secondary studio theatre that will seat 98, and a creative community art room as well as upgrade the front-of-house amenities and backstage facilities.

New green technology, including air source heat pumps, will also be introduced, reducing the building's carbon footprint.

Leader of the council, Councillor Shaun Davies called the revitalisation a "defining moment" for the community.

"The remodelling of Telford Theatre underscores our commitment to nurturing the arts, cultivating talent, and revitalising our vibrant town," he added.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said: “Our vision goes beyond construction. Telford Theatre’s transformation will serve as a catalyst for both social and economic growth, offering diverse cultural experiences that will resonate with our residents.”

The theatre is set to close in the spring of next year and reopen in autumn 2026.

Plans are underway to relocate shows to a temporary venue, which will continue to host a programme of events during the works.

The library, which is currently located within the venue, is set to be relocated and also remain open.