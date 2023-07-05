School music festival showcasing pupils' talents is open to everyone

A previous year's Charltonbury

The popular Wellington outdoor music event is held at Charlton School and this year's festival combines music with family activities, stalls and sideshows and a host of refreshment choices.

There is also an arts and craft marketplace and food festival including cuisine from southeast Asia and the Caribbean, hot dog food stalls, pop-up pizza and an ice cream van for those with a sweet tooth.

Principal Andrew McNaughton said the event would give children from all over Telford the chance to perform in front of crowds.

Performers at a previous year's Charltonbury

"A huge number of local primary and secondary schools have signed their performers up for the opportunity," he said.

"We are always incredibly proud of the engagement of the wider community with over 1,000 people coming to watch and take part in the activities in 2022."

Beth Wheat, head of expressive arts at Charlton said: "This year we are joined by High Ercall Primary, HLC Primary KS1 and KS2 Choir, Shortwood Rock Band, Lilleshall Primary and St Peters Bratton; dancers from the Lantern Academy, Crudgington and Apley School; choirs from Short Wood, Apley Wood.

"There are also performances from secondary schools from the Telford area including Ercall Wood, Newport Girls and Telford Park Rock Band. There will also be performances from Charlton’s own dance company, choirs, bands, drama groups and solo musical performances. We are also very excited to be joined by DA School of Dance and the LCT dance group who will be showcasing their talent at the event."

"At Charlton we pride ourselves in being at the heart of the local community and look forward to welcoming our visitors and guest performers for a night of musical and cultural celebration."

The event is open to members of the public and tickets for the event are just £2 in advance and £2.50 on the day. They can be purchased from reception before the event or on the door.