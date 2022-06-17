Telford venue gearing up to welcome major music stars

Bryan Adams will be playing at Telford Town Park's QEII Arena

Telford Town Park's QEII Arena will be hosting huge gigs on three successive days.

Friday, July 1, opens with Tears for Fears, joined by Alison Moyet and The Shires, followed by Tom Grennan, supported by Ella Henderson and The Weekend on Saturday, July 2, finishing with Bryan Adams, supported by Feeder on Sunday, July 3.

The weekend of music has been organised by Telford & Wrekin Council in partnership with Orchard Live.

Last summer saw the open air venue hosting two big-name concerts with perfomances from Welsh legend Tom Jones, and Ollie Murs.

Councillor Shaun Davies leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said they were thrilled to be welcoming more major stars to the venue.

He said: "This is a fantastic moment that we are looking forward to, a huge weekend in the event calendar where local residents as well as visitors from across the region can purchase tickets to see these acts.

"We are delighted to be working with Orchard Live again this year to bring internationally renowned music acts to Telford. The QEII provides a great backdrop that showcases the green spaces of the borough whilst providing an accessible venue for all to enjoy."

Connor Cupples, operations manager of Orchard Live said they were excited about following up on the success of last year's events.

He said: "We are thrilled to be working with Telford & Wrekin Council again, to bring a brilliant weekend of music to the QEII Arena this July. The shows with Tom Jones and Olly Murs last year were an amazing success and I’m sure it will be the same again this time round."