Telford sculptor Jacob hits the cover of international arts magazine

Jacob Chandler, of Wellington Jacob Chandler, of Wellington

Wellington's Jacob Chandler is appearing in the summer issue of Hidden Talents which is available via online arts platform Issuu.com

It features an article about his rise on the national arts scene and details of some of his latest projects.

The 26-year-old says: "I'm really chuffed to have been invited to be featured by the magazine even more so to be put on the front cover. I have links with the arts project which publishes the magazine which is doing well.

"I'm still based in Telford and working on commissions all across the country. The latest one is a horse and jockey sculpture for a private client.

"I've also done one the M6, at junction one, commissioned by Moto Services. That's really exciting because thousands of people pass there every day and will see it. It's due to be officially unveiled later this year."