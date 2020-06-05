Telford's Horsehay Horticultural Flower Vegetable and Craft Show is cancelled

Horsehay Horticultural Flower Vegetable and Craft Show was due to be held on August 22. The organising committee said it had no other option but to cancel the event.

Show secretary Deb Tovey said: "It is a decision made after much debate and with deep regret. The health and safety of our committee members, exhibitors, judges, stewards, volunteers and visitors is paramount to us and we feel that under the present restrictions and government guidelines it would be unwise and nigh on impossible to attempt to hold the show.

"This show has only ever been cancelled for World War II before, so please understand what a big decision this had been for the committee.

"We know our show is a calendar highlight for many and this will disappoint everyone who loves the show as much as we do.

"The society would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in our wonderful organisation and thanks everyone in advance from our exhibitors, sponsors, visitors, committee members and our volunteers for their continuing support and understanding at this time."

She added: "We are hoping with all the extra time at home this year, you have all got the 'growing your own bug' and also making things at home whether baking or crafts, so next year we are expecting great exhibits and the best show ever.

"We are all very much looking forward to welcoming you to next year's show on Saturday, 28th August, 2021, to be held at Horsehay Village Hall Telford. We hope that you, your family and friends stay well during these extremely challenging and unprecedented times."